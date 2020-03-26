WATCH: ‘Council of Dads’ full pilot episode

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City was certainly in the spotlight Tuesday night on NBC’s new show “Council of Dads.”
The show tells the story of a father with cancer who calls on some of his close friends to help raise his children should his health take a turn.
Much of “Council of Dads” was filmed right here in Savannah and is based on a book written by Bruce Feiler, a native to the city.
If you missed the big premiere, don’t worry. The pilot will be available on this page through the weekend.
MORE: Check out The Bridge’s recent interview with some of the stars