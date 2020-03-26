WATCH: ‘Council of Dads’ full pilot episode

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City was certainly in the spotlight Tuesday night on NBC’s new show “Council of Dads.”

The show tells the story of a father with cancer who calls on some of his close friends to help raise his children should his health take a turn.

Much of “Council of Dads” was filmed right here in Savannah and is based on a book written by Bruce Feiler, a native to the city.

If you missed the big premiere, don’t worry. The pilot will be available on this page through the weekend.

  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “What Do You Want To Be?” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael ONeill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “I’m Not Fine” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Michael O’Neil as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Seth Johnson/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry — (Photo by: Seth Johnson/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Steven Silver as Evan Norris — (Photo by: Seth Johnson/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — Pilot — Pictured:( Clockwise from top right) Thalia Tran as Charlotte Perry, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry (Norris), Blue Chapman as JJ Perry, Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Tom Everett Scott as Scott Perry — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Tom Everett Scott as Scott Perry — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle — (Photo by: Joe Mast/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Tom Everett Scott as Scott Perry — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, Michele Weaver as Luly Perry — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Michele Weaver as Luly Perry, Steven Silver as Evan Norris — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)
  • COUNCIL OF DADS — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post — (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)

