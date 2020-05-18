TV cliffhanger: New season in jeopardy amid virus shutdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first new TV season of the coronavirus era is facing an understandably shaky start that comes with a disclaimer: No one is sure when it will arrive.
The entertainment industry’s studios, guilds and trade groups are huddling to find ways to ease a near-complete production shutdown.
Actor and producer Gabrielle Union called the situation a “new reality” for every industry as they try to figure out how to resume work safely.
Meanwhile, networks are cobbling together fall schedules that include already-produced shows.
One network, CW, has already decided that January is more feasible to kick off its season — if production resumes by September.