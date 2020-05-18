TV cliffhanger: New season in jeopardy amid virus shutdown

This image released by FOX hows Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba in a scene from “L.A.’s Finest.” The series will premiere in the fall. Union is among those awaiting guidance on how actors and crews can safely return to work. The police drama combines shoot-’em-up action with more intimate scenes, both a test of how social distancing and story demands will co-exist. (Erica Parise/FOX via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first new TV season of the coronavirus era is facing an understandably shaky start that comes with a disclaimer: No one is sure when it will arrive.

The entertainment industry’s studios, guilds and trade groups are huddling to find ways to ease a near-complete production shutdown.

Actor and producer Gabrielle Union called the situation a “new reality” for every industry as they try to figure out how to resume work safely.

Meanwhile, networks are cobbling together fall schedules that include already-produced shows.

One network, CW, has already decided that January is more feasible to kick off its season — if production resumes by September.