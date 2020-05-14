(CNN) – Thursday is National Dance Like a Chicken Day.

Just because we don’t know who created it or how long it’s been around, doesn’t make it any less important.

You can always celebrate the day in true style with the chicken dance.

You know the one you’ve heard at parties and weddings for years?!

The one you say you hate but you actually love?

Yeah, that one.

It was written in the 1950’s by a swiss accordionist and it was originally called “The Duck Dance”.

Some even say it was a drinking song for Oktoberfest.

The song made it to the states in the 70’s

Watch the video to see Kim, Ben & Kyle get in the Chicken Dance groove!