The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

NEW YORK (AP) — A former “Apprentice” contestant's lawsuit over President Donald Trump's response to her sexual assault allegations was put on hold Tuesday, when a court froze the case until New York's top court weighs whether to dismiss the case or delay it through his presidency.

The decision, by a midlevel state appeals court, holds off further proceedings and evidence-gathering — including sworn pretrial questioning of Trump — in Summer Zervos' defamation case. The questioning had been due by Jan. 31.