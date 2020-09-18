The Emmys go virtual

(NBC News) – Last year’s Emmy awards went without a host. This year, the show’s got a host in Jimmy Kimmel, but no in-person audience.

“It’s going to be the weirdest Emmys you’ve ever seen,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush.

There’ll be no glamourous red carpet, and winners will accept their awards remotely.

It’s going to be so strange. I don’t know how you play them off, if they start talking. There’s no live orchestra, I don’t believe. So I don’t know how it’s going to happen,” Roush says.

Roush predicts a big night for HBO’s “Watchmen.” It’s got a front-running 26 nominations overall.

Roush expects multiple wins, including Best Limited Series and Best Actress for Regina King.

“There’s something about the relevance of ‘Watchmen,’ doing a comic book superhero allegory dealing with racial intolerance and fighting for racial justice,” he says.

