This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series “Succession.” (HBO via AP)

(KTLA) – HBO was the big winner Wednesday morning as the nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced.

The top three nominated shows, “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” all aired or currently air on the premium network.

“Succession,” which ended earlier this year after its fourth season, garnered 27 nominations. “The Last of Us” received 24, while “The White Lotus” got 23.

Apple TV+ is home to the next-highest-nominated show, “Ted Lasso,” which received 21 nominations.

Those four series were the only programs to receive more than 20 nominations, though double-digit nods were also earned by Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (14), FX’s “The Bear” (13), Netflix’s “Beef” (13), Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (13), Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” (11) and HBO’s “Barry” (11).

Several actors also received multiple nominations.

Pedro Pascal, the star of “The Last of Us,” received three total nominations, for his performances on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and CNN’s “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World” in addition to that of his hit HBO show.

This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from the series “The Last of Us.” (HBO via AP)

Sharon Horgan of Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” was nominated for lead actress in a drama series and her writing for the show, while Melanie Lynskey of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” was nominated for lead actress in a drama series and her guest-starring role on “The Last of Us.”

Bill Hader was nominated for acting, writing and directing “Barry,” while Jason Sudeikis was nominated for writing and acting in “Ted Lasso.”

Ali Wong was nominated for acting in “Beef” and her voice-over work in Adult Swim’s “Tuca & Bertie.” Quinta Brunson was nominated for acting on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and for hosting “SNL.”

Alex Borstein was nominated for acting in “Mrs. Maisel” and her voice-over work in “Family Guy,” while Murray Bartlett was nominated for acting in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” and guest-starring in “The Last of Us.”

A partial list of the top Emmy nominees in key categories can be found here. A list of all nominees can be found at the official website of the Television Academy.

The Emmys air Sept. 18 on Fox. The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.