‘The Act’, series filmed in Effingham County, nominated for two Emmy Awards

This image released by Hulu shows Patricia Arquette, right, and Joey King in a scene from “The Act.” On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Arquette was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie. (Brownie Harris/Hulu via AP)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and among the nominees is a locally filmed series.

The Act was filmed in Effingham County and is nominated for two Emmy Awards. Joey King is nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie, and Patricia Arquette is up for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

The Act is a true-crime series based on a 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard. It uncovers the events that led up to the crime, including the complicated relationship between Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy.

This image released by Hulu shows Joey King in a scene from “The Act.” On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, King was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress limited series. (Brownie Harris/Hulu via AP)

Joey King plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Patricia Arquette plays Dee Dee Blanchard. The series is available to stream on Hulu.

Ozark, which was filmed in Georgia, is nominated for multiple Emmys as well. The 2019 Emmy Awards will be on Sunday, Sept. 22. This year’s host has not been announced yet.