Sneak Peek: 2020 Billboard Music Awards

(NBC) – The 2020 Billboard Music Awards arrive on NBC tonight…nearly six months later than originally planned.

Kelly Clarkson returns as host for a third time, and one that’ll certainly be different due to COVID-19.

The show has moved from Las Vegas to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, and there will be no in-person audience.

That won’t stop Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs and more from performing.

“I feel like this year, it’s going to be a little bit more intimate, which is my thing,” Clarkson says. “How we have the stage set up is cool and we’re honestly, just trying to give everybody something a little normal.”

