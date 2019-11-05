Shia LaBeouf thanks Savannah cop ‘for changing my life’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been more than two years since Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah. Now, the actor says he’s thankful for what happened.

During his acceptance speech for the breakthrough screenwriter award at Sunday’s Hollywood Film Awards, LaBeouf took time to thank the Savannah cop who took him into custody on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

“I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life,” the 33-year-old said.

LaBeouf was working on a film in the Hostess City in June 2017 when he was taken into custody. Police body camera footage shows the actor hurling profanities at the arresting officers.

Shortly after the incident, LaBeouf took to Twitter to apologize, saying, in part, “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it.” He added that he had been struggling with addiction and was taking steps to sober up.

The actor pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct; the public drunkenness charge was dropped by the county.

LaBeouf has said “Honey Boy,” for which he was honored for Sunday, was written as a part of his court-ordered rehabilitation program. Based on his own life, the film follows a young actor’s journey to reconcile with his father.

“I want to thank my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life,” LaBeouf said in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank my ‘Honey Boy’ team for documenting and exhibiting my life. I want to thank my team for being a part of my life and my parents for giving me life.”

“Honey Boy” is set to hit theaters this week on Nov. 8.

