Sesame Street to kick off 50th season

(NBC News) – Sesame Street prepares to celebrate 50 years. The classic kids’ show kicks off its 50th season this weekend.

The first episode of Sesame Street aired on PBS on November 10th, 1969.

Over the decades a slew of celebrities have appeared on the show making Sesame Street a staple of pop culture that continues to stay relevant.

Sesame Street has expanded from the television screen has began utilizing multiple platforms to evolve with kids’ changing media habits; all with the mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

Sesame Street has grown to reach more than 150 countries in 70 languages.

Sesame Street will kick off its 50th season this saturday with an anniversary special on HBO.

