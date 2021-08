Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) While fans of the Rolling Stones mourn the loss of drummer Charlie Watts, our thoughts go out to Savannah’s connection to the legendary rock band, Chuck Leavell. We were fortunate to have the opportunity last year to interview this amazing keyboardist who has been playing with the Rolling Stones for decades.

Here’s part of our interview with Chuck Leavell, who is also well-known for his environmental efforts. So, well known in fact, many refer to him as the Tree Man.