SAG surprise: “Parasite” wins top honors

(NBC News) – “Parasite” pulled off an upset at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The comedic thriller from South Korea is the first foreign language film to win the guild’s top honors, Best Ensemble.

It beat out the likes of “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Elsewhere, surprises were few.

Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix cemented his oscar front runner status by winning Best Actor, and saluting his Joker predecessor.

“I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” Phoenix said as he accepted the award.

Renee Zellweger scored another best actress win for “Judy.”

Robert DeNiro received SAG’s Career Achievement Award, and the frequent presidential critic took aim in his speech.

“If I have a bigger voice, because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power,” DeNiro said.

