‘Run, Luke, run!’ Singer Luke Bryan seen filming in iconic Savannah square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is “like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

On Tuesday, country music singer Luke Bryan was seen filming in Savannah’s Chippewa Square, famous for hosting Forrest Gump’s bus bench in the 1994 film.

Bryan has been in town this week as “American Idol” hosts auditions for its 18th season. He’s one of the judges, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

It’s likely he was filming a spot for the show.

