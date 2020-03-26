Remainder of Savannah Philharmonic 2019-20 season canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday the Savannah Philharmonic announced the cancellation of the rest of its 2019 – 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the cancelled concerts are the Saturday’s Night Fever chorus concert on April 18, Mozart Requiem on May 2, and the previously rescheduled Germanic Passion concert on June 20.

“This decision, though difficult and disappointing, is unavoidable,” said Board Chair Rhegan White-Clemm.

Ticket holders do have the option of either receiving a refund or turning their unused tickets into a donation.

In either case, they should send an email to info@savannahphilharmonic.org with their name, email used to purchase the tickets, and whether they want to donate them or are requesting a refund.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of everyone connected with Savannah Philharmonic – our musicians, patrons, supporters and staff. During this extraordinary time, when concert revenue has come to an abrupt halt, we would be truly grateful if our loyal patrons converted their unused tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the Philharmonic,” White-Clemm said.

The Philharmonic’s 2020 – 2021 season beginning on September 17 with Maestro Keitaro Harada remains on schedule.

