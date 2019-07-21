With a wide smile for mom, Britain’s Prince George turns 6

In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain’s Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace has released three new photographs of Prince George for the young royal’s 6th birthday.

The heir to the British throne turned 6 on Monday. It’s become a palace tradition for snapshots taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be shared with the public for the birthdays of her and Prince William’s three children.

In two of George’s latest photos, he is seen wearing a big smile and an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.

George, the oldest of Kate and William’s children, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.