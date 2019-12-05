Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job, Chicken Express

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Customers and workers at the Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas were in for a special present Wednesday, courtesy of a famous former employee.

According to a report from KXAS, the world renowned musician and rapper Post Malone returned to his old place of work to surprise employees and customers with a free pair of the new Post Malone Crocs.

Couldn’t wait till Dec 10th so I got my old friends @Chicken_Express in Southlake, TX to surprise fans with my new @Crocs collab. Doors open today at 10:30am:) — Posty (@PostMalone) December 4, 2019

Post Malone worked at the Chicken Express as a teenager after his family moved to Grapevine, Texas when he was nine years old.

According to the Dallas Morning News, when the first iteration of the Post Malone Crocs collaboration was released in Nov. 2018, they sold out in less than a day.