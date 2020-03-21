PHOTOS: Remembering country legend Kenny Rogers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) – Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has died at 81.
A representative says Rogers died at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Friday night.
The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s.
With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.
“Kenny was one of those artists who transcended beyond one format and geographic borders,” says Sarah Trahern, Chief Executive Officer of the Country Music Association. “He was a global superstar who helped introduce Country Music to audiences all around the world. I had the pleasure of working with him over the years and I’ll always remember his graciousness and kind heart. He has left us with his music, some of which will go down as the most memorable performances in Country Music history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time,” Trahern said in a statement.
Take a look through photos of the country legend below: