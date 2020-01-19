PHOTOS: Dolly Parton turns 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton has held a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman.
The country music star was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Tennessee as one of 12 children. Parton turns 74 Sunday.
Below are photos of Parton over the years.
The eight-time Grammy winner sang her way into the hearts of Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more.
Her film career includes notable movies 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on her childhood.
In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, as Parton added the popular theme park operation to her list of projects.
Happy birthday, Dolly!