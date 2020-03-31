PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — When you think of famous faces who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson probably come to mind.

Hanks and Wilson had been isolated in stable conditions in an Australian hospital following their diagnoses. The couple used a social media post to thank “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.”

They have since been released from a hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks said.

There are plenty of celebrities and well-known names who have tested positive for COVID-19. With the scale of the outbreak, a number of public figures have discussed their health status.

Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the network confirmed on Tuesday. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” said Cuomo, who added that he is currently quarantined in his basement. He will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. news show from his home.

Ray Benson

Musician and actor Ray Benson of the band Asleep at the Wheel visits Build to discuss the album “New Routes” at Build Studio on July 25, 201,8 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Facebook post. Benson, 69, said in the post that he started feeling “tired” around 10 days ago. The Austin-based musician says he’s not experiencing the normal symptoms connected to COVID-19, such as a fever or cough, but he has a headache.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to the London Transport museum to mark 20 years of Transport for London on March 4, 2020, in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in Scotland, according to the Associated Press. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” according to a statement from Clarence House. His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative, the statement said.

Boris Johnson

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves number 10 Downing Street in central London on March 18, 2020, on his way to the House of Commons to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) – The British parliament is expected to close on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak, with MPs sent home a week early for their Easter break. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. Johnson, 55, said Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” involving a temperature and a persistent cough.

Doris Burke

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 08: ESPN reporter and analyst Doris Burke broadcasts after a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke unveiled that she tested positive for COVID-19. Burke said that she was tested on March 17 but didn’t get the results back until March 25, when she learned she had a positive diagnosis.

She said she felt her first symptom on March 11 — the same day the NBA shut down play after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne performs onstage at 2019 SeaChange Summer Party benefitting Oceana held on September 07, 2019, in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Jackson Browne, the 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported Rolling Stone. Browne told the magazine that he got tested after experiencing a “small cough and a temperature.”

Plácido Domingo

Placido Domingo attends the wax figure of Placido Domingo presentation at Museo de Cera de Madrid in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 79-year-old said in a Facebook post that he and his family are in self-isolation “for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. He added: “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!”

Daniel Dae Kim

Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends the Latinx House Blast Beat Dinner on January 26, 2020, at Latinx house in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He said in the post, “Ready for a fight? I am.”

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 30: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks over Will Barton III #5 of the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gobert was the first professional basketball player to test positive and turned to social media to apologize publicly for being careless. Gobert’s test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell also confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus and did Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attends a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on November 20, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. – Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet Wednesday. The prime minister expanded his cabinet to a slightly larger 36 members after the Liberals lost 20 seats on October 21, reducing a once-mighty juggernaut to a minority government. (Photo by Chris Wattie / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS WATTIE/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.

Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju, of “Game of Thrones” fame. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund in “Game of Thrones,” has tested positive. The 41-year-old actor said he and his family were in self-isolation at their home.

Luis Sepulveda

Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Reports say best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda, who confirmed he was infected, showed symptoms of COVID-19 in February after returning from a literary festival in Portugal.

The Rev. Janet Broderick

Actor Matthew Broderick and his sister the Rev. Janet Broderick. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Actor Matthew Broderick’s sister, the Rev. Janet Broderick, 64, told her congregation at her Beverly Hills church that she has tested positive.

Maria Begona Gomez

Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Prime Minister of Spain (R) and his wife Maria Begona Gomez. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, according to officials in his office. Spain has imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the spread of the virus.

Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for coronavirus after he came into contact with a Brazilian official who was also positive.