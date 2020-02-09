Oscars 2020: Phoenix, Zellweger predicted to win, ‘Best Picture’ still up in the air

(NBC) – The biggest night in Hollywood is set for Sunday night… the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

‘Joker’ has 11 nominations, more than any other film, including Best Picture. Joaquin Phoenix is predicted to take home Best Actor for his role in the movie.

“Joaquin Phoenix really delivered a performance that was more uninhibited and outrageous than anything he’s ever done before,” Dave Karger, IMDB Special Correspondent said.

Phoenix has dominated the awards season, even with competition from Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver.

Renee Zellweger is also predicted to win big tonight in the Best Actress category for her role in ‘Judy’.

“She had the biggest performance, the most emotional range,” Fandango Correspondent Nikki Novak said. “She did all her own singing and frankly, she was possessed by Judy Garland in this film.”

The night’s top prize, however, is up in the air. Novak says there are three or four movies that have a shot at Best Picture.

‘The Irishman’ started as a favorite this awards season, followed by ‘Marriage Story’ and ”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, but in recent weeks, World War I epic ‘1917’ and South Korean thriller ‘Parasite’ have been winning.

Novak says the competition in the Best Picture category make this one of the most exciting Oscars seasons in recent history.

The Oscars are set to begin at 8 p.m. EST.