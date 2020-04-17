“One World: Together at Home” honors healthcare workers

(NBC) – Some of the biggest stars in show business will come together Saturday for “One World: Together At Home,” a global entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and the World Health Organization during the fight to end COVID-19.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will join his late night rivals Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to host the massive concert special.

The three late night hosts and their respective networks will simulcast the concert.

It will feature an array of stars including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys.

Benefit concerts are often massive productions that ask viewers to donate, but this one won’t.

“It’s just a thank you, no one has to give any money. It’s already given,” Fallon says.

Corporations and philanthropists have already donated $35 million in advance, allowing viewers to simply enjoy.

Leading up to the broadcast, the six-hour digital version of “One World: Together At Home,” intended to reach millions more individuals around the world, will begin streaming at 11 a.m.

