Netflix testing new ‘shuffle play’ feature

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – If you’re too lazy to actually look for something to watch on Netflix, or you think you’ve watched everything there is to watch while spending so much time at home lately, help is here.

You can now let Netflix stream content to you at random with the new shuffle play feature the company is testing.

Like the automatically curated list of so-called “for you” titles, shuffle play picks content based on your viewing history or playlists. The new feature goes a step further, actually playing the selection.

If you don’t like what you see, you can skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service says it built the new feature for indecisive viewers who don’t quite know what they want to watch.

Right now, shuffle play is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected TV devices like smart TVs and ROKU. The company will use the results of the test to build a permanent shuffle play feature.