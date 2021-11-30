NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts ‘Annie Live!’

This image released by NBC shows the cast of “Annie Live!,” from left, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Celina Smith as Annie, and Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression airs Dec. 2 on NBC. (Paul Gilmore/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a famous saying in the world of showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.”

The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018.

“Annie Live!” airs Thursday.

Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has the title role, backed by co-stars Harry Connick Jr. as Annie’s rescuer, Daddy Warbucks, and Taraji P. Henson as the orphanage’s callous Miss Hannigan.

Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty also are in the cast.