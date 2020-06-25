NBC cancels Savannah’s ‘Council of Dads’ series, showrunner says

COUNCIL OF DADS — “What Do You Want To Be?” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Michael ONeill as Larry Mills — (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – NBC has decided not to move forward with a second season of “Council of Dads,” a show that takes place in Savannah.

“We had gotten some hopeful signs but ultimately, I guess, they felt it didn’t make financial sense for them,” showrunner Joan Rater stated.

“We’re heartbroken. For ourselves, but mostly for our stunning cast and crew and all the people who have felt connected to the Perry family,” Rater continued. “We wanted to tell a story about love and Tony and I appreciate more than you can know the love we’ve felt from you.”

The show is based on the book “Council of Dads,” a story of a father with cancer who chooses some of his closest friends to help raise his children if he doesn’t survive. The author, Bruce Feiler is a native of Savannah and has written several best selling books.

Rater said the next two episodes will feel a little bittersweet.

“I’m going to watch with my head held high and try to see the good here,” she added. “We showed a world we want to live in. Where people lead with kindness, have the ability to forgive, fall down and get back up, even in the worst of times, they find a way forward.”

She did not mention whether they would try to get another company involved in the show’s production.

The final episodes of “Council of Dads” will air at 8 p.m. this Thursday and next on WSAV.