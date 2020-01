FILE – In this photo of August 21, 2010, Terry Jones arrives at an Emmy delivery ceremony to the creative arts in Los Angeles. Jones, a founding member of the comedy company Monty Python, died on January 21, 2020. He was 77 years old. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file)

(CNN) – Monty Python star Terry Jones died Tuesday at the age of 77.

Britain’s P-A Media news agency reported Jones’ passing, citing his agent.

Jones was known for his role as a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe with whom he directed films such as “Life of Brian.”

According to P-A Media, Jones passed away at his London home with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side.

He had been suffering with various health issues including dementia.