Local expert says Savannah’s film industry has “hopeful” outlook

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly $3 billion dollars were spent in television and film projects in Georgia in 2019; an industry that has become vital to Savannah’s economy.

Self-isolating and abiding by stay at home orders is leading a lot of people turning to streaming content and looking for shows to watch. News 3 spoke with a local expert who said Savannah’s cinematic landscape is “hopeful.”

Anthony Paderewski, an industry professional from Savannah, said Savannah’s varied landscape, production enticements, and community support draws in major motion picture project every year. 2019’s projects resulted in nearly $270 million dollars of local economic impact. The film industry professional said people in his business depend on somewhat sporadic employment to feed their families. After Paderewski finished working on the new NBC show “Council of Dads,” all of his jobs he had lined up were canceled in a matter of weeks. But the local said the need for new content could generate a lot of employment opportunities once the peak of the pandemic has passed.

“Get ready to work because I think that once this clears we’re going to need so much content on so many different platforms that are out there: streaming, movie theaters, everywhere, that they’re going to get this opportunity to get on a professional production, build a resume,” Paderewski stated.

The industry professional said Savannah’s upcoming art, music, and film projects will help local restaurants, small businesses, hotels, and other members of the community—stimulating our economy and providing new jobs. He encouraged people to stay resilient and look to the future with hope.