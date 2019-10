BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV/CNN) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged marriage vows Monday at Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort in Bluffton.

The couple legally got married last year in a court house, but never had a wedding ceremony.

They originally planned to get married in March but reportedly put it off because certain loved ones couldn’t make the date.

Then they put the ceremony on hold so Bieber could take care of his mental health.