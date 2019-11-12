Jeopardy contestant surprises Alex Trebek with sentimental answer

(WSAV) – Longtime Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek got emotional over one of the contestant’s unexpected answer.

Right before the contestants’ Final Jeopardy answers were revealed, Trebek shared with them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

When it came to revealing contestant, Dhruv Gaur’s answer, Trebek was surprised to find a personal message to him, “What is We love you Alex.”

Gaur later tweeted about his Final Jeopardy message, “I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in March, Trebek has been working to make people more aware about the disease

