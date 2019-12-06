J.J. Abrams says Scorsese’s Marvel critique ‘isn’t quite fair’

(WGN/WSAV) – There’s been no shortage of discussion on Martin Scorsese’s thoughts on Marvel movies.

Back in October, the Oscar-winning director first said Marvel movies are “not cinema,” comparing “Avengers: Endgame” to a theme park.

He followed up a month later with an op-ed piece in the New York Times saying, “We now have two separate fields: There’s worldwide audiovisual entertainment, and there’s cinema.”

WGN’s Dean Richards sat down this week to speak with director J.J. Abrams about “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and asked about his thoughts on Scorsese’s comments.

“I think that there is a gamut of types of movies. I think to say one is cinema and one is not cinema isn’t quite fair,” he said.

“Sometimes a story calls for it being a visual spectacle and not much more, I suppose,” Abrams continued. “Sometimes, it’s not meant to be visually spectacular at all, but deeply emotional and deeply meaningful. And other times it’s somewhere in the middle.

Abrams pointed to Scorsese embracing technology in “The Irishman,” which used de-aging visual effects to help the story span decades.

“He just made a movie that happens to use visual effects in a massive way, but does it in a sort of an invisible way, or is intended to be invisible way,” he said, arguing, “Obviously, comic book films are not meant to be without their visual effects. They are comic book films.”

As for the visual effects in “Episode IX,” Abrams believes they found a balance.

“Our goal was to tell a deeply emotional and moving story that happens to have visual spectacle, but not to make something that is all about the visual effects,” he said. “The visual effects were always, at every turn, for us, serving character and story.”

Moviegoers can decide for themselves on Dec. 20 when the film hits theaters.