‘Hunger Games’ prequel to hit the shelves this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Fans of the “Hunger Games” series are excited about a new release this week.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by best-selling author Suzanne Collins is a prequel to the “Hunger Games” series and will soon be releasaed. The publisher, Scholastic, says the book takes place 64 years before the events of the original novel.

The first book of the series, “The Hunger Games” was on the New York Times Best Seller List for more than 260 weeks. There are over 100 million copies of all three books in the trilogy in print and digital formats worldwide.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is expected to hit shelves on May 19.