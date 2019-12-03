Harlem Globetrotters celebrate world trick shot day with first-ever “Skydiving Trick Shot”

ATLANTA (AP) — The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, who have made seemingly impossible trick shots part of their everyday repertoire, have once again put their shot-making expertise on center stage today to help celebrate the fourth annual World Trick Shot Day.

In celebration of this year’s World Trick Shot Day, Globetrotter star Hammer Harrison successfully completed the highest slam dunk ever attempted, skydiving from 13,000 feet at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, Ariz., before successfully slamming home a dunk just before landing. The shot can be seen in the video above.

World Trick Shot Day was created by the Globetrotters in order to give fans around the world a chance to celebrate what they can do with a basketball, a hoop and some creativity. Three years ago, the Registrar at National Day Calendar officially declared “World Trick Shot Day,” which is celebrated on the first Tuesday of every December.

This is the second straight year Hammer has successfully completed an amazing shot for World Trick Shot Day. Last year, he dunked off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, a shot of over 850 feet. That shot can be seen here: https://youtu.be/CdsfMfRKVNk.

World Trick Shot Day was created to not only pay homage to the fun and entertaining aspect of the trick shot, but also to invite and engage with fans from all over the world to get in on the act as well. By using the hashtag, #WorldTrickShotDay, trick shot artists everywhere can share their attempts at one-of-a-kind moves across social media. Additionally, the Globetrotters will reward some of the best submissions with tickets to their 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour.

“We work on trick shots every day, though the skydive trick shot is not one of them,” laughed Harrison, who enters his 11th season with the Globetrotters in 2020. “We practice them because it’s such a thrill for us, and for our fans. Our fans give us such great feedback when we post them. We love getting the chance to see what they can do, too.”

The Globetrotters have made trick shots a staple of their repertoire for much of their 94-year history, beginning with greats such as Goose Tatum, Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal, and continuing through with today’s Globetrotter stars, who own 22 current Guinness World Records and just weeks ago set six new marks.

The Globetrotters are currently preparing for 94th year of touring with the 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World Tour, during which the team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as more than 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.