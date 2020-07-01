‘Hamilton’ to debut on Disney+ this week

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – The coronavirus pandemic may have shut down Broadway for the rest of the year, but one of its most popular shows can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own couch.

“Hamilton” was an instant sensation when it opened on Broadway five years ago. Lin Manuel-Miranda’s musical on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton was a sold-out smash and won just about every award it was up for, including multiple Tony’s and the Pulitzer Prize for “Best Drama.”

A filmed 2016 Broadway performance with Miranda and the original cast debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

The action was shot from six different camera positions, and some energetic editing gives the hip hop-flavored production a fresh, cinematic feel.

The film combines the performances taped in front of the audience with separately shot close-ups and camera angles that put the viewer on the stage, giving them literally, the best seat in the house.

Miranda and company had to scrub out a few choice words to make it more family-friendly for Disney, but otherwise, “Hamilton’s” music and message still packs its original punch.