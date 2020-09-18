Hallmark seeks extras for Christmas movie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hallmark movie company is looking for extras for a new Christmas film.

“USS Christmas” is a Christmas love story following the lives of a Navy fighter pilot and a news reporter who have both put their careers before their lackluster love lives.

The film shoots September 28th through October 1st in Charleston.

The movie is looking for extras that are 20 years or older and a current or former naval personnel.

Anyone applying for the role must have past or present Navy experience and should be able to provide their own formal Navy Blues uniform and an everyday uniform.

Extras will receive a $50 bump for bringing your own uniforms. In addition, those submitting should have regulation hair. If hired, any tattoos that cannot be covered by clothing must be covered by makeup prior to arriving to set.

Those interested in becoming a paid extra, are asked to create an account with Castifi.com and submit for the role by copying and pasting this link: https://app.castifi.com/#/roles/17014.