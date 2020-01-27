Grammys 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAV) – The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles, and the stars brought their fashion A game.

The red carpet had a wide variety of fashions from bold, over the top looks like Ariana Grande’s Giambattista Valli ballgown to simple, more classic fits like Dua Lipa’s Alexander Wang set.

Billie Eilish, who swept all of the major awards, rocked a green and black Gucci design that matched her hair.

Check out the 2020 Grammys red carpet fashion highlights in the video above and the gallery below!