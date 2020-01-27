Live Now
Grammys 2020: Red carpet fashion highlights

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAV) – The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday in Los Angeles, and the stars brought their fashion A game.

The red carpet had a wide variety of fashions from bold, over the top looks like Ariana Grande’s Giambattista Valli ballgown to simple, more classic fits like Dua Lipa’s Alexander Wang set.

Billie Eilish, who swept all of the major awards, rocked a green and black Gucci design that matched her hair.

Check out the 2020 Grammys red carpet fashion highlights in the video above and the gallery below!

  • Lizzo (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Ariana Grande (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Dua Lipa, from left, Liza Koshy, Ben Platt and Maggie Rogers (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Lilly Singh, from left, Misty Copeland, Shaun Ross and Nikita Dragun (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invation/AP)
  • Lil Nas X, from left, Billy Porter, Esperanza Spalding and Yola (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Shania Twain, from left, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Megan Pormer making a political statement against war with Iran, left, and Joy Villa wearing a dress supporting President Donald Trump (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)
  • Ella Mai, from left, Tess Holliday and Rosalia (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invasion/AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

