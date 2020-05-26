Georgia On My Mind charity concert goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The seventh annual Georgia On My Mind concert, presented by Pooler-headquartered Gretsch, is taking on a new form to continue its mission of supporting music education, preservation and outreach.

While the concert is typically held live at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Georgia On My Mind is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls and artist Brent Cobb, the free event will go live Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. on the Georgia Music Foundation’s Facebook page and website.

“This is an unprecedented time, where we are united in our isolation and yearning to connect through music,” Ray said. “For Brent and I to come together and host a lineup of artists from across the state of Georgia in a format that can be widely shared is a huge honor for both of us.”

Kim Polote

Indigo Girls, Brandi Carlile, Amy Grant and Chuck Leavell are among the featured artists. Savannah songstress Kim Polote, winner of the 2001 American Traditions Vocal Competition, will also perform.

This marks the third year that Gretsch, a global musical instruments company based in Pooler, has presented the benefit concert.

“As a Georgia Music Foundation board member, I see year-round what a vital impact that our grants make on music programs across the state,” said CFO and Executive Vice-President Dinah Gretsch. “Fred and I are pleased that our continued sponsorship of Georgia On My Mind furthers our family’s mission to enrich lives through participation in music.”

The foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to music programs at schools and non-profit organizations since 2014.

To learn more about the work of the Georgia Music Foundation, visit here.