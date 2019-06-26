Fans gather to honor Michael Jackson on 10th anniversary of his death

GLENDALE, Calif. (NBC New) – 10 years ago, the world lost one of the most influential musicians of all time.

It was on June 25, 2009, that Michael Jackson passed away.

The music legend died of an overdose of an anesthetic, propofol, administered by his personal physician.

His passing rocked the world and came just weeks after he announced plans for his comeback tour “This Is It.”

To mark the anniversary of Jackson’s death, fans gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. The pop star was laid to rest there two months after he died.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park on the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death (NBC News)

The crowd brought flyers and signs and some even dressed up in MJ attire.

Fans also planned to gather at his last home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Jackson was 50 when he passed. He left behind three young children.