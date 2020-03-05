Ever dreamed of watching ‘The Office’ for cash? Now could be your chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re a fan of “The Office” and want to earn $1,000, then USDish.com might have the perfect gig for you.

Now we know what you may be thinking: “Oh my God, it’s happening!”

But stay calm! Here are the details.

USDish, an authorized reseller of DISH, is holding the event in observation of the show’s 15th anniversary.

They’re offering pay plus perks for someone to binge-watch 15 hours of the NBC sitcom in nine days. That’s about 45 episodes.

You would keep track of common tropes in each episode, for instance, how many times Stanley rolled his eyes at the camera, and share your opinions on social media.

“The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes,” USDish said.

In addition to the money, the company will offer the lucky person a Netflix gift card and a “dream job kit” with swag from the show.

Anyone interested can apply here. The deadline is Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. and the winner will be notified within five days after the application closes.

And if you start the application and don’t even know where it’s going, hopefully, you’ll find it along the way.