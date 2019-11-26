Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years of music

(NBC) – Country music legend Dolly Parton is returning to NBC and will perform at one of the most iconic stages in the world when Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry airs Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 9-11pm ET/PT.

The special is a celebration of Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It will feature new interviews as well as a performance from Parton on the Opry stage where she’ll deliver some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. In addition, her superstar friends – Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and others – will also be on board to celebrate Parton’s career and perform.

