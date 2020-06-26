Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” win Daytime Emmy honors

FILE – In this June 27, 2010 file photo, a view of the stage appears at the 37th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 26 at 8 PM EST/PST. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek won best game show host and “Jeopardy!” claimed game show honors at the virtual Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

At 79, Trebek continues to preside over the popular quiz show while battling pancreatic cancer. In March, he announced he had survived one year of treatment. Taping of the show has since been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected talk shows and daytime dramas. Trebek won game show host honors last year.

Best drama honors went to CBS’ “The Young and the Restless,” whose co-creator Lee Philip Bell died in February at age 91.

Jason Thompson, who plays Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” won his first Daytime Emmy for lead actor in a drama series. He becomes the third actor who has played the part to win. David Tom did so in 2000, and Billy Miller won in 2010, 2013 and 2014. Thompson had been nominated five previous times for playing Dr. Patrick Drake on “General Hospital,” but didn’t win.

Heather Tom of “The Bold and the Beautiful” earned lead actress in a drama series honors.

Singer Kelly Clarkson won best entertainment talk show host for the first season of her eponymous show.

Tamara Braun of “General Hospital” and Bryton James of “The Young and the Restless” earned supporting acting drama honors.

The team from “General Hospital” won directing honors, while best writing for a drama series went to the team from “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Braun triumphed over “Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes, who at 76 is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Among others were “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for entertainment talk show, and “The View” for informative talk show. NBC’s “Today” won morning show honors.

Olivia Rose Keegan of “Days of Our Lives” won for younger actor or actress in a drama series.

The women of “The Talk” — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — presided over the two-hour telecast on CBS. The 47th annual awards were back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011 after being relegated to cable or streaming in recent years.

It was also the first virtual Daytime Emmys, with nominees, presenters and hosts checking in remotely instead of gathering at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the show was to be held June 12.