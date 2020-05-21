Coronavirus curveball hits ‘Red Nose Day’

(NBC) – The 6th annual “Red Nose Day” to raise critical funds for children who are living in poverty takes place Thursday night on WSAV.

Organizers had to make some major adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Comic Relief and Walgreens turned to digital red noses this year to keep donations going while adhering to current health recommendations to avoid face-touching

THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL — Season: 6 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley — (Photo by: NBC)

Digital noses can be unlocked with a donation of at least $1 at noseson.com.

The two-hour telecast, co-hosted “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, begins at 9 p.m.

Other celebrities taking part tonight include Julia Roberts, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith and James Taylor.

Be sure to tag WSAV in your #RedNoseDay social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!