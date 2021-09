SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Comedian and host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah will perform in Savannah as part of his “Back to Abnormal” tour.

On Saturday January 15th, the comedian will perform at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena.

The “Back to Abnormal” tour started earlier this month in California.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

For ticket information visit Savannah Enmarket Arena’s website: https://www.enmarketarena.com/