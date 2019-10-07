Comedian, Rip Taylor dead at 84

(CNN) – Confetti-tossing actor and comedian Rip Taylor has died at age 84.
His publicist says Taylor was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at cedars-sinai medical center in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure last week.
Taylor was born Charles Elmer Taylor in Washington, D.C. and began entertaining while serving in the u-s army during the Korean war.
Taylor’s signature became zany costumes and props, a handlebar mustache and big confetti tosses.
He became known as the “Prince of Pandemonium,” the “King of Confetti” and “the Crying Comedian.”
He was a frequent guest on game shows in the 19-70’s, including the “Gong Show.”
Taylor is survived by longtime partner, Robert Fortney.