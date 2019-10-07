Comedian, Rip Taylor dead at 84

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 21, 2002, file photo, comedian Rip Taylor talks with reporters before a film premiere, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Taylor, the mustached comedian with a fondness for confetti-throwing who became a television game show mainstay in the 1970s, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was 84. (AP Photo/Rene Macura, File)

(CNN) – Confetti-tossing actor and comedian Rip Taylor has died at age 84.

His publicist says Taylor was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at cedars-sinai medical center in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure last week.

Taylor was born Charles Elmer Taylor in Washington, D.C. and began entertaining while serving in the u-s army during the Korean war.

Taylor’s signature became zany costumes and props, a handlebar mustache and big confetti tosses.

He became known as the “Prince of Pandemonium,” the “King of Confetti” and “the Crying Comedian.”

He was a frequent guest on game shows in the 19-70’s, including the “Gong Show.”

Taylor is survived by longtime partner, Robert Fortney.