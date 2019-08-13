Cicely Tyson joins cast of Ava DuVernay series on OWN

FILE – In an April 27, 2018 file photo, Cicely Tyson speaks at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. PWN Netwoek said Tuesday, August 13, 2019 that Cicely Tyson will join the cast as a series regular in Ava DuVernay’s new romance anthology series on OWN, “Cherish the Day.” (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cicely Tyson will join the cast as a series regular in Ava DuVernay’s new romance anthology series on OWN, “Cherish the Day.”

The network said Tuesday that the 94-year-old legend will play Miss Luma Lee Langston, a star of stage and screen in decades past. She joins previously announced leads Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller.

The series, which premieres in 2020, will chronicle the lives of one couple per season, with each episode spanning a single day. It’s DuVernay’s second series on OWN since the creation of “Queen Sugar.”

Roquemore plays Gently James, Luma’s live-in assistant who is encouraged by Miss Luma Lee to strike up a romance with Evan Fisher, played by Miller. DuVernay is the creator and executive producer.