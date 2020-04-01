Chuck D: Flavor Flav firing a hoax

FILE – This May 29, 2015 file photo shows Chuck D, left, Flavor Flav of Public Enemy performing at the 2015 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif. Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group’s plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – Flavor Flav getting fired from Public Enemy was apparently a publicity stunt.

In March, the band supposedly kicked Flav out over a Bernie Sanders endorsement.

Fellow bandmate, Chuck D went on the Uproxx podcast ‘People’s Party’ and announced it was all a hoax.

He wanted to promote “Loud is not enough”, the new album from his project Enemy Radio.

In fact, “Food as a machine gun”, the single from the album, features Flav on it.

Chuck D says Flav can’t be been fired from Public Enemy because he’s a partner in the group.