Chuck D: Flavor Flav firing a hoax

(CNN) – Flavor Flav getting fired from Public Enemy was apparently a publicity stunt.
In March, the band supposedly kicked Flav out over a Bernie Sanders endorsement.
Fellow bandmate, Chuck D went on the Uproxx podcast ‘People’s Party’ and announced it was all a hoax.
He wanted to promote “Loud is not enough”, the new album from his project Enemy Radio.
In fact, “Food as a machine gun”, the single from the album, features Flav on it.
Chuck D says Flav can’t be been fired from Public Enemy because he’s a partner in the group.