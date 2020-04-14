Celebrating Savannah from the couch: TV shows

This image released by Hulu shows Patricia Arquette, right, and Joey King in a scene from “The Act.” On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Arquette was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie. (Brownie Harris/Hulu via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You caught up on “This Is Us” and even caved in to pressure from all your Facebook friends to watch “Tiger King” on Netflix. Now you might be desperately looking for a new show to binge while staying home and not exploring all your favorite Savannah hangouts.

Luckily, we live in a city that has played host for many TV shows over the years. Here are a few that showcase some favorite Savannah area spots and landmarks.

“Ozark” – If you love crime dramas, be sure to check this out. The show revolves around the Byrde family and their growing involvement in money laundering. While the show is set in Missouri it was shot in Georgia. Parts of Season 3 were shot in Savannah. “Ozark” is available on Netflix. “The Act” – Speaking of crime dramas, check out this true-crime series filmed here in Savannah. It’s the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s quest to be free of her controlling mother, Dee Dee. Dee Dee fakes illnesses in Gypsy to gain sympathy and special treatment, but Gypsy is determined to get away at any cost. “The Act” is available on Hulu. “Underground” – We all know about Georgia’s history with slavery. It isn’t a nice history, but one show focused on the inspiring fight for freedom. “Underground” only lasted for two seasons, but in that time, it developed a cult following. Season 2 was filmed in Savannah, and if you look closely, you may recognize some of your friends as extras. “Underground” is available to buy on Amazon and Google Play. “Z: The Beginning of Everything” – Go back to the Roaring 20s with this show about Zelda Fitzgerald. It chronicles the events surrounding the life of the woman known as the First Flapper leading up to and just after her marriage to novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. You’ll probably recognize many of the outdoor locations in Savannah. “Z: The Beginning of Everything” is available on Amazon Prime. “Florida Girls” – If you missed out on this show last summer, don’t worry, so did I. Since many of us are stuck in a spot where we aren’t sure what’s going to happen next, but we know we want to do something to better ourselves once the pandemic blows over, it might be nice to watch four girls trying to break a cycle of poverty that also includes quite a few laughs. The show was shot in and around Savannah in 2018. “Florida Girls” is available for streaming on DirectTV. “Living the Dream” – This is another show set in Florida but filmed in the Savannah area. The Pembertons move from the UK to Kissimmee, Florida in order to take over what they think is an upscale RV park. It turns out to be a trailer park filled with zany characters, including one played by Leslie Jordan, who singlehandedly is saving us all from boredom on Instagram. “Living the Dream” is available on BritBox. “Savannah” – Think “Melrose Place” but with Southern accents. This epically 90s show originally aired on the WB. It’s about three best friends who find themselves involved in some weird problems that could only happen in an Aaron Spelling show. It has everything you ever wanted: sex, murder, intrigue, a lost inheritance, rich dads, terribly accents, interesting fashion choices, and, of course, Savannah. “Savannah” is available on YouTube.

