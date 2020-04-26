Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes.

Earlier this month, Fauci told CNN that he would like Pitt to portray him in an SNL skit. His wish came true Saturday.

The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations of quarantine life, but, of course, with an SNL twist.

Sandler and Pete Davidson’s duo mocked being cooped up with family in a song called “Stuck In The House,” one sketch featured “Law and Order” over Zoom and another noted a fitness instructor preparing a “Clorox juice” cleanse.