SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel “House Made of Dawn,” said he’s not done writing and vows to finish his long-anticipated memoir.

In a rare interview at his Santa Fe home, the 85-year-old author told The Associated Press he’s excited about a new PBS documentary about his work, and it’s allowing him to reflect on his life growing up in Oklahoma and New Mexico.