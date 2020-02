BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Through laughs, tears and speeches that turned into sermons and affirmations, the overarching theme of this year’s star-studded Essence luncheon was that in an unforgiving industry that often overlooks, black women need no validation from Hollywood — or elsewhere — to appreciate their self-worth.

“No one in this room derived from luck. We are a powerful force field that derived from greatness,” said “Captain Marvel” actress Lashana Lynch at Thursday afternoon’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. “We work hard on our craft and our self love, and have to remind ourselves daily that we deserve a seat at the table.”