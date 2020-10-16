Bond denied for ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Jerry Harris (R) attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Bond was denied Friday for ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris. A Cook County judged ruled Harris will remain in jail while he awaits trial on child pornography charges.

Harris, 21, is accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos and pictures from twin teenage boys, one of whom sent Harris that content on social media.

Prosecutors said Harris first contacted one of the boys when he was 13, with Instagram messages show Harris asking the boy for pictures of his face and “booty.”

The two had later exchanged graphic videos and photos on Snapchat.

The boy’s mother found text messages in February of this year where Harris apologized to the boy and suggested that they stop contacting one another. Eventually, the boy’s mother found the pornographic videos and photos and contacted police.

Harris’ attorney argues that he was a teenager himself, but still an adult when the contact began with the boy.

A motion from Harris’ attorneys filed ahead of a court hearing Wednesday argues that the mental health treatment that the 21-year-old suburban Chicago man needs is not available in federal jail. The document also said that Harris has asthma, which puts him at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

