BlackoutTuesday floods social media amid protests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You may have seen the hashtag at the top of social media trends, posted by celebrities, musicians, businesses and perhaps some of your friends.

#BlackoutTuesday started as “The Show Must Be Paused” initiative promoted by a number of large music labels and has since expanded to a social media movement where users go silent or turn their profile images black. Others have limited posts to African American history, culture and art or have shared information about organizations to donate to.

Many say its a way to stand in solidarity with the black community and show support for nationwide protests.

But activists have urged social media users participating to avoid using #BlackLivesMatter or #BLM when posting their black image. Feminista Jones argued that Blackout Tuesday effectively erased recent protests. Others have said the use of the hashtag is harming the spread of information vital to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lebron James, Emma Watson, Steph Curry and Mick Jagger are among the countless celebrities showing support for the initiative, which is also being shared with #TheShowMustBePaused.

“It is heartbreaking to see America tearing itself apart again over issues of race,” tweeted Rolling Stones singer Jagger. “Tomorrow I stand with my fellow artists and observe Blackout Tuesday to combat racial discrimination and social injustice.”

While many music labels vowed not to release any new music, Columbia Record posted this can’t be a day off. They’re calling it, “a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity.”

“On Tuesday June 2nd, Columbia Records will observe ‘Blackout Tuesday,’” the music label that represents Beyonce and John Legend wrote in a statement. “We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen.”

According to CNET, Spotify plans to add an 8-minute and 46-second “silent” track to some of its playlists on podcasts on Tuesday. That represents the amount of time a former Minneapolis police officer pinned down George Floyd with his knee.